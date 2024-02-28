Rochester's Rachel Bohman will challenge Brad Finstad in 1st Congressional District race

Feb. 27—ROCHESTER — A former assistant county attorney and Rochester Township board member has entered the race to challenge GOP Rep. Brad Finstad in the Minnesota's 1st Congressional District election this November.

Rachel Bohman, a Democratic candidate, said she will focus on rising consumer prices, health care access and local business investment. She

served on the Rochester Township Board

from 2018 to 2022. Thus far, Bohman is the only Democratic candidate challenging Finstad.

"I believe this district is ready for compassionate leadership that recognizes that the country works best when it works together. I am committed to bringing home results for everyone in Southern Minnesota," Bohman said in a statement announcing her Congressional candidacy.

Bohman lives in Rochester with her husband and two daughters.

In his

first term as congressman,

Finstad won a special election following the death of Jim Hagedorn in 2022 as well as the general election. Finstad won the general election with

53.8% of the vote.