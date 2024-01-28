Rochester's Sunday Afternoon Online Weather Update
Rochester's Sunday Afternoon Online Weather Update with Meteorologist Liam Healy
Rochester's Sunday Afternoon Online Weather Update with Meteorologist Liam Healy
These guys are dealing.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense quickly became one of the worst in the country.
Lamar Jackson showed off another skill on Sunday.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child and the team said he had a hip injury.
Colt Keith is the Tigers' No. 2 overall prospect.
Can quarterback Lamar Jackson keep the Ravens on top against the Chiefs?
The AFC championship turf war started early Sunday.
The world wants to build more nuclear power plants as a way to solve the climate crisis. One problem: Uranium, used to power those plants, is in short supply.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder
Tightening consumer wallets are no match for McDonald's value appeal.
These are the best mpg cars that run just on gas. You won't find any hybrids or EVs in this list, and many are quite affordable.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
In this edition, I’m going to look at Brex’s latest round of layoffs, the state of fintech investing in 2023 and more! For spend management startup Brex, this was the case for its employee headcount. As things have come down to earth, Brex is attempting a reset, announcing this week it cut 282 employees, or nearly 20% of its staff, in a restructuring.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
A warm winter means an early return for wool-munching pests.
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
'Holds all of my heavy skincare and body care!' shared one of over 9,000 five-star fans.
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.