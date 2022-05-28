Rochester's Top Workplaces 2022: Small Employer winners

Rank

Company

Founded

Ownership

Sector

Locations

Employees

1

Alliance

Advisory Group, Inc.

1979

Private

Financial

Services & Insurance

1

47

2

Flynn

1967

Private

Advertising

1

43

3

Brand

Networks, Inc.

2006

Private

Custom

Software Development & Digital

Advertising

1

37

4

Trusted Nurse Staffing

2008

Private

Staffing -

Healthcare

64

5

GreenSpark Solar

2002

Private

Solar

installation

1

60

6

RDG+Partners

2005

Private

Certified Public

Accountants

& Consultants

1

49

7

DeJoy, Knauf & Blood LLP

1990

Partnership

Certified Public

Accountants & Consultants

1

47

8

Omega TMM

1948

Private

Machine

Components

and Accessories

36

9

Tactical

Construction

2015

Private

Building Construction

1

46

10

Dermatology Associates of Rochester

1986

Private

Dermatology Private Practice

39

11

Fasteners Direct

1993

Partnership

Industrial

Hardware

Distributor

2

45

12

Frontier

Abstract and Research

Services Inc.

1999

Private

Business Services

40

13

MSM, Inc.

1993

Private

Business Services

2

37

14

Triple O

2003

Private

HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing

63

15

Davie Kaplan, CPA, P.C.

1934

Private

Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

1

56

16

Monroe

Plan for

Medical Care

1970

Non-profit

Non-profit

2

109

17

Logical Operations

1982

Private

Education

Management

53

18

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

1973

Private

Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

1

81

19

Empire

Distributing

1988

Private

Wholesale Distribution

40

20

Open Door Mission

1952

Non-profit

Human and

social services

3

48

21

Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd.

1990

Private

Integrated

Development,

Construction,

& Management

2

77

22

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc

2007

Public

Real Estate

Investment Trust

1

68

23

ITX Corp.

1997

Private

Custom Software Development & Consulting

1

61

24

Campus Construction Management Group

2008

Private

Construction

Management

2

91

25

Lacy Katzen LLP

1950

Partnership

Law

10

68

26

Fisher Associates, P.E., L.S., L.A., D.P.C.

1984

Private

Engineering

1

56

27

Northwestern Mutual of Rochester, NY

1880

Public

Financial Services

71

28

Three Brothers Wineries and Estates

2006

Private

Hospitality,

Entertainment, Recreation, &

Travel - Other

110

29

Allied

Financial

Partners

2009

Private

CPA, Payroll

& Financial Services

38

30

Brite

1983

Private

IT Environments and Managed

Services

46

31

Livingston Associates

1995

Private

Consulting

45

32

Villager Construction, Inc

1980

Private

Heavy

Construction

& Civil Engineering

118

33

Regional

Distributors, Inc

1994

Private

Wholesale

Distribution

Janitorial, Food Service, Laundry and Warewashing Supplies &

Equipment

1

70

34

John Betlem Heating & Cooling, Inc

1941

Private

Other - Consumer Services

75

35

Family First Federal

Credit Union

1969

Non-profit

Credit Union

5

60

36

Flaherty

Salmin CPAs

1958

Private

Certified Public Accountants & Consultants

1

64

37

Jay

Advertising Inc

1971

Private

Advertising

1

36

38

DGA Builders LLC

1978

Private

Construction

Management / General

Contracting

1

60

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester's Top Workplaces 2022; Small Employer winners

