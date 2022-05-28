Rochester's Top Workplaces 2022: Small Employer winners
Rank
Company
Founded
Ownership
Sector
Locations
Employees
1
Alliance
Advisory Group, Inc.
1979
Private
Financial
Services & Insurance
1
47
2
Flynn
1967
Private
Advertising
1
43
3
Brand
Networks, Inc.
2006
Private
Custom
Software Development & Digital
Advertising
1
37
4
Trusted Nurse Staffing
2008
Private
Staffing -
Healthcare
64
5
GreenSpark Solar
2002
Private
Solar
installation
1
60
6
RDG+Partners
2005
Private
Certified Public
Accountants
& Consultants
1
49
7
DeJoy, Knauf & Blood LLP
1990
Partnership
Certified Public
Accountants & Consultants
1
47
8
Omega TMM
1948
Private
Machine
Components
and Accessories
36
9
Tactical
Construction
2015
Private
Building Construction
1
46
10
Dermatology Associates of Rochester
1986
Private
Dermatology Private Practice
39
11
Fasteners Direct
1993
Partnership
Industrial
Hardware
Distributor
2
45
12
Frontier
Abstract and Research
Services Inc.
1999
Private
Business Services
40
13
MSM, Inc.
1993
Private
Business Services
2
37
14
Triple O
2003
Private
HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing
63
15
Davie Kaplan, CPA, P.C.
1934
Private
Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
1
56
16
Monroe
Plan for
Medical Care
1970
Non-profit
Non-profit
2
109
17
Logical Operations
1982
Private
Education
Management
53
18
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
1973
Private
Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
1
81
19
Empire
Distributing
1988
Private
Wholesale Distribution
40
20
Open Door Mission
1952
Non-profit
Human and
social services
3
48
21
Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd.
1990
Private
Integrated
Development,
Construction,
& Management
2
77
22
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc
2007
Public
Real Estate
Investment Trust
1
68
23
ITX Corp.
1997
Private
Custom Software Development & Consulting
1
61
24
Campus Construction Management Group
2008
Private
Construction
Management
2
91
25
Lacy Katzen LLP
1950
Partnership
Law
10
68
26
Fisher Associates, P.E., L.S., L.A., D.P.C.
1984
Private
Engineering
1
56
27
Northwestern Mutual of Rochester, NY
1880
Public
Financial Services
71
28
Three Brothers Wineries and Estates
2006
Private
Hospitality,
Entertainment, Recreation, &
Travel - Other
110
29
Allied
Financial
Partners
2009
Private
CPA, Payroll
& Financial Services
38
30
Brite
1983
Private
IT Environments and Managed
Services
46
31
Livingston Associates
1995
Private
Consulting
45
32
Villager Construction, Inc
1980
Private
Heavy
Construction
& Civil Engineering
118
33
Regional
Distributors, Inc
1994
Private
Wholesale
Distribution
Janitorial, Food Service, Laundry and Warewashing Supplies &
Equipment
1
70
34
John Betlem Heating & Cooling, Inc
1941
Private
Other - Consumer Services
75
35
Family First Federal
Credit Union
1969
Non-profit
Credit Union
5
60
36
Flaherty
Salmin CPAs
1958
Private
Certified Public Accountants & Consultants
1
64
37
Jay
Advertising Inc
1971
Private
Advertising
1
36
38
DGA Builders LLC
1978
Private
Construction
Management / General
Contracting
1
60
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester's Top Workplaces 2022; Small Employer winners