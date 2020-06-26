Rock Camaros Using This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This pony not only good-looking and potent, it’s even famous.

Anyone just walking around this ’65 Mustang can tell it’s a slick little muscle car. What you don’t know until either the hood is popped or you as the driver lay down the hammer is this pony is packing some serious firepower. It’s a deadly combination of good looks and shocking performance which make this restomod something to be reckoned with. In fact, this ride is famous, having been featured in Ford Builder magazine, so it might look familiar to you already.

Cutting right to the chase, what you see under the hood is a potent 347ci stroker V8. It was built from a 1988 5.0 by Mark Jones. Among the impressive list of components is a custom ISKY camshaft, 750 Holley 4bbl carb, MSD ignition system, and Edelbrock intake manifold as well as aluminum heads. That setup is good for a claimed 500-horsepower, more than enough to get this pony scooting in a hurry.

You get to command all that through a 5-speed G-Force manual transmission, which channels the power to a 9-inch rear with 3.73 gears. A wicked soundtrack comes via a custom stainless exhaust with X-pipe. With all that extra power, the added subframe connectors boost rigidity and handling, so this car goes where you want.

