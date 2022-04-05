Rock Chalk at the top: Kansas wins 4th national title, Self gets his second
USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon looks at how the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won their 4th national title and first in 14 years.
USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon looks at how the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won their 4th national title and first in 14 years.
There are three key reasons why news that the Houthis in Yemen have signed a truce with Saudi Arabia is much more significant for crude oil prices than many people might think
Trump was a private citizen in 2011 when President Barack Obama authorized the mission that killed bin Laden, the architect of the 9/11 attacks.
After previous updates mentioned a proposed “negotiated resolution” for Kansas Athletics’ NCAA case, the latest timeline release did not appear to reference that possible solution.
Texas Tech baseball is taking on Grand Canyon on the road and the Red Raider football team added another piece to its offensive line.
Tyler, the Creator scored the Best Rap Album award for his acclaimed release 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' while Kanye earned two rap category Grammys himself.
Things got a little bumpy when Jayhawks, Tar Heels fans made announcements on the flight.
Sometimes it's just more fun to believe the lies.View Entire Post ›
Bryson DeChambeau was surprised that Augusta National allowed he and Dude Perfect to hit tennis racquets and throw frisbees around Amen Corner, but he's glad they did.
What are the odds for Kansas and North Carolina to win the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament?
NASA’s “wet dress rehearsal” of the Artemis I is scrubbed on Sunday.
If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: He's all UNC.
Find a seat at one of these spots before the Jayhawks tip-off against North Carolina.
The Navy wants to decommission 24 ships in 2023. Eight are at the end of their planned lives, but 16 would be retired early and will require a waiver and congressional approval.
A norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters has come south from Canada. Here’s what’s known and what you need to know:
It takes a lot to hit McLaren F1 levels of speed with so little space.
And then there were two. The Kansas Jayhawks square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels to cut down the nets from New Orleans. Scott Pianowski gives you his pick against the spread before the title game tonight. Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Jon Batiste won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, Silk Sonic took the top song trophies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for support in a pre-recorded video. (April 3)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know how to have fun! Idris Elba is sharing more about dj'ing at the couple's private reception at Frogmore Cottage for their 2018 royal wedding. While speaking out while co-hosting BBC's "1Xtra Rap Show" over the weekend, he revealed the tunes played for the couple.
Twitter shares jumped on the news that the Tesla founder and occasional critic of the platform now owns more than 73 million shares
Liberals have never respected Thomas and they’ll be eager to discredit him in coming rulings on abortion, guns and voting rights.