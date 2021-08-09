Rock climber plummets 100 feet to death while free-climbing with friend in Tennessee

A rock climber was climbing with a friend when he plunged 100 feet to his death, the National Park Service said.

The 34-year-old from Columbia, Tennessee, was climbing at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area when he fell. He was free-climbing, which means he wasn’t using any ropes or other equipment.

The two climbers were near Twin Arches, deemed one of the “most impressive” arches in the eastern U.S., according to the National Park Service.

The Twin Arches are made up of the North Arch and South Arch. The South Arch stands at about 103 feet tall and is the taller arch of the two.

“In the eastern United States very few bridges are as high or as broad as the South Arch,” the National Park Service said on its website. “If both components of the Twin Arches are regarded as parts of a single landscape feature, then very few natural bridges in the world equal the Twin Arches in size.”

Park officials did not say if the climber was on one of the arches when he fell. The man was not identified by the National Park Service.

Officials recovered the climber’s body with help from local emergency responders. His body was taken to the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tennessee.

Big South Fork encompasses 125,000 acres of land with hundreds of miles of cliffs. Rocks at the park can be too loose or soft for rock climbing, and bolting new routes is prohibited.

“Visitors are reminded that all types of climbing are prohibited in areas of the park that are highly sensitive to activities, such as climbing,” the National Park Service said, which includes all arches in the area.

