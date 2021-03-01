Rock County Court finished 31% fewer criminal cases in 2020

Mar. 1—JANESVILLE — State data shows that Rock County Court officials wrapped up 31% fewer criminal cases in 2020 than in 2019, quantifying one way that COVID-19 brought the court system to what one judge called "almost a screeching halt."

Rock County, like the state and country, had to radically alter daily life as the coronavirus spread.

Since last March, Rock County Court has held most—if not all, at some points—of its hearings virtually over Zoom.

The pivot to virtual hearings is one of a few explanations local judges gave for getting through fewer cases.

"We had to basically reinvent an entire court system with the use of technology," Judge John Wood told The Gazette late last week.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Court System accounted for 3,157 criminal case dispositions, which included felony, misdemeanor and criminal traffic cases.

That number dropped to 2,167 in 2020.

Rock County saw the biggest decrease in dispositions for misdemeanor cases at nearly 39%. Felony dispositions declined 25%, and criminal traffic dispositions decreased by 23%, according to the state data.

It does not appear that fewer cases were finished simply because fewer cases were filed. Rock County filed only six fewer complaints—from 2,880 in 2019 to 2,874 in 2020. Also, plenty of cases are filed in one year and wrapped up in another.

Wood and Judge Daniel Dillon pointed out the numbers they keep locally for criminal dispositions did not line up exactly with the state numbers, but Wood said the trend appeared to be similar.

Rock County was not alone in seeing a large drop-off in dispositions. Statewide, there was a 27% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

But Rock County—which Tuesday will mark one year since it held a jury trial—has made arrangements to finally hold trials again starting in a few weeks.

"We truly feel that we've done everything that we possibly could to provide a safe environment for jurors, litigants, attorneys, staff," said Judge Karl Hanson. "We want the jury to be focused on the case."

Why fewer dispositions?

Hanson, like Wood, was not surprised to see fewer dispositions in 2020—and Hanson believes not having jury trials had a "huge impact" on that.

Very few criminal cases actually are tried before a jury, but that doesn't mean the prospect of a trial date doesn't serve as a deadline that incentivizes plea negotiations.

"You always hear the expression about 'settlement on the courthouse steps,'" Hanson said. "It's a real phenomenon.

"Sometimes, people dig in their heels, saying they're going to go to trial on this no matter what—civil or criminal case," he said. "But when they finally come to that last minute walking into the courthouse, reality sets in. Those settlement discussions sometimes become much more real."

Wood pointed to another reason that could explain why fewer cases reached their conclusion. When looking at some intoxicated driving or domestic violence cases, sometimes their resolution hinges on people completing a treatment program.

He said Rock County has seen "huge increases in waiting lists" for assessments. Groups such as the intoxicated driving program, like others, have had to alter how they offer services.

He said people have had to wait longer to get into treatment programs, as well.

"There have been significant delays across the board," he said.

And there are the aforementioned technology changes.

Dillon said "it takes a lot longer to do everything now," although he was unsure the extent to which that affected dispositions.

Judges worked to hold hearings via Zoom and stream them on YouTube, which featured the typical technical troubles: forgetting to unmute or not having a camera working, for example.

Some Rock County judges recently started streaming hearings using a different program, Dacast.

Still, Dillon said there were many adjustments throughout the last several months.

"There were shifts and changes in how we were doing things almost from week to week," he said.

Sometimes, Hanson said, a case's conclusion can be delayed because defendants have a right to appear in person for some hearings, such as a plea or sentencing hearing.

So they might have put off those hearings for some time, waiting for the moment when Rock County could hold in-person hearings.

The district attorney and head of the local public defender's office could not be reached for comment.

Concluding fewer cases by definition means more defendants have to wait longer—sometimes in custody—to find out how their cases will end. Likewise, victims spend more time waiting for one form of closure.

The judges, however, sounded hopeful that the system will get moving faster again with the resumption of jury trials.

'We are ready to go'

The judges said they are planning to start a jury trial March 15, although it remains to be seen which case will be the first to go.

Several are scheduled to go to trial that week, which is standard for the court even in pre-COVID-19 times. The judges will consult and see if any cases reach plea agreements, which case is the oldest or perhaps has someone in custody.

Dillon said they have 60 jurors who "have no COVID reservations whatsoever." There are more who are "on call" if needed.

"They are willing to serve," he said.

Rock County thought it was ready to hold trials in fall, but the virus spread worsened, and officials decided to postpone again. But when it seemed as if trials were coming back, Wood said more cases started finishing.

Jury selection is slated to happen at the Rock County Job Center, which has more room to socially distance large groups of people. Wood said the judges hope "in the very near future" to bring that jury back and hold the trial at the courthouse in Janesville.

However, they still might hold the entire trial at the job center.

"We are ready to go," Dillon said.