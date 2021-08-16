Rock County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI offense

Aug. 15—Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested a Janesville man Saturday night for a sixth intoxicated driving offense, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a caller who said a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 51 near Russell Road in the town of Janesville was "driving all over the road" and nearly hit a motorcycle, according to the release.

Deputies found the vehicle on Highway 51 at Highway 14 and followed it a short distance until it turned into Walt Lindemann Sportsman's Park, 3411 N. Highway 51. They made contact with the driver, Joaquin Tomas Sipriano, 41, who showed signs of impairment, according to the release.

Sipriano was being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.