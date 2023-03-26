Rock defence work starts on erosion-hit Hemsby coast

Work has started to protect a vulnerable stretch of coastline in the east of England which has been ravaged by erosion in the last few weeks.

About 2,000 tonnes of granite is being placed along a 131ft (40m) section of the cliff at The Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk.

Five homes at risk of falling into the sea there were demolished recently and a sixth was moved inland.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the rock was a "temporary solution".

It is hoped the work will prevent a number of homes at Hemsby being cut off

Plans for a permanent defence stretching 0.8 miles (1.3km) have been granted a licence by the Marine Management Organisation.

However, the council will need to find £15m to complete the work.

The Norwegian rock has been placed at the most vulnerable section of the access road

The area has been battered by high spring tides and strong winds during the last two weeks.

Seven bungalows along The Marrams had to be demolished when the sandy cliffs were washed away in March 2018 and, in December 2013, the worst storm surge in decades destroyed seven homes.

The rock defences have been placed at the section of the access road most at risk, which was used by a number of properties on The Marrams.

The granite has come from a stockpile at Hopton

Timeline of events

The beach at Hemsby was closed off on 25 February because of significant erosion

At-risk homes were evacuated on 10 March amid fears properties could fall into the sea

During that evening's high tide, a playhouse and shed toppled over the cliff

The first homes on The Marrams began to be demolished a day later

On 16 March, one homeowner managed to get his property moved from the cliff edge

About 2,000 tonnes of granite is being added to the beach

Illustration showing location of property demolition, new sea defences and beach access at Hemsby Gap in Norfolk

