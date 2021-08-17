Rock dropped through car sunroof injures woman in Manchester

Aug. 17—A woman was hit in the head with a rock that was dropped through her car's sunroof in Manchester Monday night and police are looking for the culprits.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Second and Blaine streets about 9 p.m. and heard someone calling for help from a vehicle that had pulled over with its hazard lights on. Inside the car was a 26-year-old woman who was bleeding from a head wound, according to a news release.

The woman told the officers she was driving on Second Street when something fell through her sunroof. Police found a rock inside the car.

The driver was taken to Catholic Medical Center with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Just before the incident, police had gotten multiple calls that young people were throwing items off a footbridge that goes over Second Street, the release said.

Officers were unable to locate the youths, but police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.