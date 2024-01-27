Rock Falls Police ask help from public in gunfire investigation

Rock Falls Police ask the public’s help as they investigate a gunfire incident that happened late Friday, according to a news release.

About 9 p.m., Rock Falls Police were called to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, the release says.

Rock Falls Police, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, collected evidence from the scene. The incident remains under investigation, and no information about a suspect is available.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140. Officers are especially interested in any private surveillance video that show vehicles traveling in or around that location at the time of the incident. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.

