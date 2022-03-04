Rock Hill felon on bail arrested in Charlotte in connection with York SC machete attack

A Rock Hill felon on bail from previous charges has been arrested in Charlotte for a South Carolina machete attack, according to and police and court records.

Stephen Daniel Tilley, 43, was taken into custody before 9 p.m. by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers after a two-state manhunt following the 1 a.m. attack Thursday in northern York County, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

WANTED: Stephen Daniel Tilley is #wanted for Attempted Murder that occurred on March 3, 2022, just before 1:00 AM, on Lighthouse Ave., in Fort Mill, SC. If seen contact #CrimeStoppers or the YCSO 803-628-3059.#YCSONews pic.twitter.com/im1mh3dvoU — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) March 3, 2022

York County deputies have a warrant charging Tilley with attempted murder, Faris said.

Tilley remains in the Mecklenburg County jail under a $100,000 bond. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant Thursday night, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff records.

Because Tilley was arrested in North Carolina, he must be extradited back to South Carolina to face charges in the machete attack. No court date has yet been set for an extradition hearing.

A conviction for attempted murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, state law shows.

Suspect is felon who was free on Charlotte bail; Records

North Carolina sheriff’s and court records from Mecklenburg County show Tilley has pending charges in Charlotte for drugs and weapons violations, including possession of a firearm by a felon, from two sets of arrests in March and November of 2021. He was released on bail after both sets of 2021 arrests, Mecklenburg jail records show.

Tilley has previous convictions in York County for forgery and drugs, South Carolina court records show.

Victim hospitalized

The victim in Thursday’s attack, who has not been identified, was found in front of a home on Lighthouse Avenue after being hit in the front and back of the head, sheriff office documents show. The victim was taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment but his condition has not been released.

The area of the incident is just south of the Steele Creek area of North Carolina near the state line, close to S.C. 160 and Gold Hill Road. The area is in York County outside the city of Tega Cay and town of Fort Mill.