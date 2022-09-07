Rock Hill files complaint against Tepper-led real estate entity in bankruptcy court

The legal situation surrounding the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill took another turn on Wednesday.

The Rock Hill City Council approved a motion in special session to file an adversary proceeding against David Tepper’s GT Real Estate Holdings LLC. The complaint was filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, where GT Real Estate filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June to effectively end the Panthers project. Tepper created GT Real Estate to oversee the development of the since-abandoned headquarters.

PAST COVERAGE: SPORTS Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility

The city’s complaint accuses GT Real Estate of breach of contract, breach of contract accompanied by fraud, constructive trust and resulting trust. The city claims that GT Real Estate’s breach “is characterized by dishonesty in fact, unfair dealing, or the unlawful appropriation of the city’s property.”

The city’s complaint states that it is seeking actual damages of at least $20 million, in addition to punitive and compensatory damages, among other costs.

Read more here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

(WATCH BELOW: Tepper real estate group offers nearly $100 million for Rock Hill facility claims)



