Rock Hill juvenile treated at hospital after shots fired into apartment, police say

A juvenile was hurt Sunday night in Rock Hill when shots were fired into an apartment, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Market Place Apartments on Heckle Boulevard, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement. That’s on the southern end of Rock Hill.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a leg injury, according to Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis and a written statement from the department.

The identity and age of the juvenile was not released.

Police found several bullet holes in the apartment from the shooting, according to the department statement.