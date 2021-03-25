Rock Hill man, 20, found shot in abdomen in the third shooting in less than 24 hours

A man was shot in the abdomen early Thursday in Rock Hill, but the shooting was not fatal, police said.

It was the third shooting in the city in 24 hours.

The three shooting incidents are not related, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police responded to Reynolds Street around 4 a.m. Thursday where they found a man, 20, who had been shot in the abdomen, according to Chavis and a police incident report. The victim told officers he was shot while at another location on Fairway Circle, Chavis said.

The victim remained in surgery Thursday morning, Chavis said. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.

Two other shootings in Rock Hill

There were two other shootings in the city in a span of 24 hours.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot and killed outside apartments on Ligon Drive near Celanese Road and Interstate 77. Police and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect on a murder charge shortly afterward.

Then before noon, a man was wounded and a woman pistol-whipped at a domestic violence incident at a motel near I-77 and Cherry Road. The suspect in that shooting was later found and arrested on several charges, including domestic violence and assault and battery. The shooting victim in that case is expected to survive, police said.

Both of the suspects in the earlier shootings remain jailed.