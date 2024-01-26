Rock Hill man arrested in Bluffton, accused of criminal sexual conduct with a child

A Rock Hill man, arrested last year after allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material, was arrested again Wednesday in the Lowcountry.

Joseph Bremer, 31, lives in Rock Hill but has family in Bluffton, according to Maj. Angela Viens, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in Bluffton and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The child was under the age of 11 at the time of the crime, which happened between 2019 and 2021. Viens said Bremer knew the child but would not provide any other details to protect the child’s identity.

The Sheriff’s Office got a report about Bremer from a out-of-state agency before making the arrest. It’s unclear why Bremer was in Bluffton on Wednesday, Viens said.

On May 11, 2023, Bremer was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, for allegedly distributing files containing child sexual abuse material. Being a felony, each count could carry a sentence of 10 years in prison.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the May arrest. Additional information about that case, including whether the new charges would be added to it or remain separate, was unavailable.

This article will be updated as more information is released.