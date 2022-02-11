Rock Hill man on bail charged in SWAT raid, more than 1,700 fentanyl pills, guns, crack

A convicted felon, who was free on bail after arrests the past two years, has now been charged after SWAT and drug agents seized more than 1,700 pills believed to contain fentanyl, crack cocaine, and guns from a home in Rock Hill, police and court records show.

Darius Lavontray Hunt, 33, of Rock Hill, was charged late Wednesday after a search on State Street in Rock Hill, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Drug agents seized more than 190 grams of fentanyl in 1,780 pills, according to Kennedy and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. Officers also found almost 50 grams of crack cocaine and two handguns, according to incident reports.

Hunt faces 12 charges, records show. Ten are drug-related charges, including trafficking crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He also faces two weapons charges, including possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to arrest warrants and York County jail and police records.

Feds: Fentanyl part of overdose epidemic

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States.

Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths, DEA officials said in a statement.

Records: Suspect is felon out on bail

Hunt has drug convictions from 2008 and 2017, South Carolina court records show.

At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Hunt was free on bail from five charges in 2020 and 2021, court records show.

Hunt remains in the York County jail after he was denied bond on the new charges Thursday in a court hearing.