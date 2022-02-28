Rock Hill man charged with attack on woman, fleeing with child, police say

A Rock Hill man has been arrested and charged with attacking a woman Sunday night, then fleeing in a van with a child, officials said.

Thaddeus Pernell Phillips, 40, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, child endangerment, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving with a suspended license, according to Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

Phillips allegedly kicked, choked and punched his girlfriend at a home on Springdale Road around 8:30 p.m., according to a written statement released by the police department.

Officers who responded to the home found the injured female victim, but Phillips had fled in a van with a child, police said.

Patrol officers found the van on Red River Road and attempted a traffic stop, police said. The van crashed into some trees, and Phillips ran from the crash scene with the child, officers said.

Phillips and the child were found after a search, police said. Neither the child nor Phillips appeared to be hurt, according to police.

The child was a toddler, Chavis said. The relationship between Phillips and the child was not released.

The domestic violence charge is a felony that can carry up to 10 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Phillips was free on bail from a 2019 York County weapons charge at the time of the incident, according to South Carolina court records.