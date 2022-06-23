Rock Hill man charged for distributing cocaine in one of his businesses, drug agents say

A Rock Hill man with ties to two downtown Rock Hill restaurants was arrested and charged with distributing cocaine while in one of the restaurants, according to our partners at CN2.

Adam Perlowich is a managing member and co-owner of Tattooed Brews LLC on Main Street.

Perlowich is facing several charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine close to a park, according to the York County multi-juridical Drug Enforcement Unit.

Agents said the arrest comes after months of investigating when Perlowich sold drugs to under cover detectives in Tattooed Brews.

Officers also found a sawed-off shotgun and marijuana when they went to his home to arrest him.

Perlowich is currently behind held at Moss Justice Center in York County.

