Rock Hill man charged with DUI, attempted murder, mob attack in shooting, crash: Police

A South Carolina man has been charged with assault by a mob, attempted murder and DUI after a beating, shooting and crash, police said.

Chandler Allen Ward, 20, was served arrest warrants over the weekend after the incident happened March 6 on Marshall Street in Rock Hill, according to police and court records.

Ward faces charges of DUI resulting in great bodily injury, failure to stop for blue lights, attempted murder, second-degree assault by a mob, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail and court records show.

Ward was injured in the crash, police said. He was arrested after being released from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was taken for treatment after the wreck, police said.

Ward remains at the York County jail without bail after his bond was denied in court.

A conviction for attempted murder carries up to 30 years in prison and a conviction for DUI with great bodily injury carries up to 15 years, South Carolina law states.

Shooting, then crash while fleeing, police say

Ward is accused of beating and shooting a man March 6, then crashing a car while trying to elude officers, Rock Hill Police Department officials said in a statement. A second victim who was standing by a parked car was hurt in the crash, police said.

The names of the injured victims have not been released.

The beating, shooting and subsequent crash remain under investigation by Rock Hill police and the S.C. Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was called by Rock Hill police to do an independent investigation because Rock Hill officers were pursuing the suspects at the time of the collision, police and prosecutors said.

A second suspect accused in the beating of the first victim was charged with second-degree assault by a mob earlier this month, records show.