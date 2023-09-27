Rock Hill man charged with DUI in fatal crash that left 1 dead, 1 hurt, troopers say

A Rock Hill man has been charged with DUI in a fatal York County crash that left one person dead and another hurt, according to South Carolina police and court records.

Michael Lee Williams Jr., 46, was arrested after the crash Sept. 22 on S.C. 901 south of Rock Hill, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Williams faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, according to troopers and the arrest warrants from the York County Clerk of Court.

A passenger in a Jeep Williams was driving died and another passenger was injured in the crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, Miller said.

Williams remains in the York County Detention Center without bail, according to online jail and court records.