Rock Hill man charged with murder after Chester man killed in shooting

A Rock Hill man has been charged after a fatal shooting in Chester County, according to officials and court documents.

Reco Daman White Jr., 20, was taken into custody Thursday, according to a statement from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

White is charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Chester County jail records and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. The victim was identified as William A. Colvin, 27, of Chester, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Stepping Stone Drive near Armory Road, according to the warrants and a sheriff’s office statement released on social media.

Colvin died at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Chester, according to the murder warrant.

White also is accused of shooting at another person at the scene, the warrant for attempted murder stated.

A conviction for murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life under South Carolina law. Attempted murder carries up to 30 years for a conviction.

White remains in the Chester County jail without bond, according to deputies and the sheriff’s office Web site.