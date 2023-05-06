Rock Hill man charged with murder after York County fatal shooting, Sheriff says

A Rock Hill man has been charged with a fatal shooting Friday in South Carolina, York County sheriff deputies said.

Deputies charged Stephen Josiah Brooks, 34, of Rock Hill, with murder, Sheriff Kevin Tolson told The Herald Saturday morning.

The shooting happened late in the afternoon Friday on Faires Road off McConnells Highway, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The area is southeast of Rock Hill.

UPDATE: One person is deceased. A person of interest is in custody.

Please note Faires Rd. is closed from McConnells Hwy. to Mockingbird Ln. for the duration of this investigation. We will release more details when we can. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/OrSSD7XbIs — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 5, 2023

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner.

Brooks was taken into custody at the York County jail on the murder charge where he is being held without bail, online jail records show.

No other information about the shooting has been released as the investigation continues.

Check back for updates on this developing story.