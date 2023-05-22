Rock Hill man charged after shooting in shopping center parking lot, police say

A Rock Hill man has been charged after a shooting Sunday afternoon in a parking lot near a shopping center, police said.

The victim was found on the ground at 851 Heckle Boulevard before 4 p.m., according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim was not identified.

The incident address given by police is a shopping center near the intersection of South Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard that has several businesses.

No other injuries were reported, Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital with an arm injury, according to police.

Police have charged Johntavious Dquise Burris, 33, of Rock Hill, with first-degree assault and battery, the police statement said. Officers said in the statement that Burris allegedly shot the victim after an ongoing dispute.

The charge is a felony, South Carolina law states.

No other information has been released.