Rock Hill man convicted of manslaughter now charged in I-77 York County murder

A Rock Hill man on probation from a 2019 killing has been charged with murder in connection with the Friday shooting death of a Chester man on Interstate 77 in York County, according to sheriff officials and court records.

Montrece Shajuan Kennedy, 28, was served an arrest warrant charging him with murder Wednesday at the Moss Justice Center in York, according to jail records and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Tolson said Kennedy was taken into custody and the investigation into the killing remains ongoing.

Kennedy remains in the York County jail after he was charged in connection with the Friday shooting death on I-77, said sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris.

Sheriff deputies and the York County Coroner’s Office said Keith Feaster, 25, died at a hospital after he was shot while in a truck on I-77 Friday morning near Fort Mill, south of the North Carolina border with Charlotte.

Two persons now charged with murder

Kennedy is the second person charged in the Friday death of Keith Feaster, according to Faris and court and police records.

Robert Da’Quan Johnson, 26, of Rock Hill, was charged Saturday with murder in the killing, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office statement and an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald.

Second suspect convicted of manslaughter in 2021, records show

Kennedy was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in York County criminal court in the death of a Rock Hill man in December 2019, York County court records show. Kennedy was sentenced to three years probation to run after his release from the S.C. Department of Corrections on that manslaughter charge, according to court and probation department records.