Rock Hill man faces drug, gun charges. Police say he had 1,495 fentanyl pills.

A Rock Hill man has been charged after police officers seized almost 1,500 pills believed to contain fentanyl, other drugs and a gun, according to police and jail records.

Caderrick Deontray Harris, 26, was arrested this week outside apartments on Paces River Drive, according to Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis and a department incident report.

The report said officers seized 1,495 pills containing fentanyl. The fentanyl pills weighed almost 150 grams, the report stated.

Police also seized methamphetamine, marijuana, more than $2,200 in cash, and a 9 mm handgun, according to the report.

Harris was charged with four drug charges including three counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a handgun, according to police and jail records.

Harris remains in the York County Detention Center after his bail was set at $635,000 in his first court appearance, York County Sheriff’s Office jail records show.

Fentanyl concerns

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

South Carolina does not have a fentanyl trafficking law. Lawmakers announced earlier this year that a trafficking bill was under consideration, but it has not been enacted into law.

At a news conference in October after more than 60 pounds of fentanyl was seized in York County’s largest ever capture of the drug, state and federal lawmakers, police and prosecutors stated there was a need for a state fentanyl trafficking law.

The DEA says fentanyI is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive — and potentially lethal.

Fentanyl has created a new level of danger in the Charlotte region and is the most common illegal drug locally, police told the Charlotte Observer in 2022.