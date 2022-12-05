Rock Hill man faces murder, weapons charges after fatal shooting, officials say

A suspect has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Rock Hill, according to police and jail records.

Bryan Alexander Crosby Jr., 25 of Rock Hill, faces murder and weapons charges after the shooting Friday on Archive Street, according to a Rock Hill police statement and records in the case.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was found dead around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The victim has not been identified by the York County Coroner. The relationship between Crosby and the victim has not been released.

Police have not released information on the gun involved.

Police were called to the home after the victim was seen lying on the floor of the house through an open front door, police said. The site of the shooting is in southern Rock Hill off Heckle Boulevard.

Crosby was denied bail after an initial hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court. He remains in custody without bond at the York County jail, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office Web site.