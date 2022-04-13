Rock Hill man has past SC convictions, now charged with cocaine, gun violations

A Rock Hill man with past South Carolina drug and weapon convictions was arrested Tuesday and charged with cocaine trafficking and possessing two stolen guns, according to police and court records.

Odaris Lammoris Massey, 35, was charged with third or subsequent offense of cocaine trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, York County jail records show. He also was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen gun and two counts of illegal carrying of a handgun, records show.

Massey had 82 grams of crack cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana, two scales, and two stolen guns in a car when he was arrested after a traffic stop around 9 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

A K-9 dog alerted on drugs in the car after the traffic stop, Chavis said.

Both guns found in the car had been reported stolen to law enforcement, Chavis said.

Past drug, gun convictions

Massey was sentenced to six years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to second-offense felony cocaine drug charges, South Carolina court records show. In 2012, Massey was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to York County drug and weapons charges, according to court records.

A conviction for third or subsequent cocaine trafficking between 28 and 100 grams carries a mandatory 25 year prison sentence, South Carolina law shows.

Massey is being held at the York County Detention Center under a $69,500 bond, jail records show.