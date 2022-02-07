After Rock Hill man pistol-whipped neighbor, police found drugs and child, warrants say

A Rock Hill man who was free on bail has been jailed again after he is suspected of pistol-whipping his neighbor and was in possession of drugs and a gun near a young child, according to arrest warrants.

Tyrik Dejohn Anderson, 23, faces 14 new charges after the incident Sunday on Ebenezer Avenue Extension near the Winthrop University campus, records show. Anderson is being held at the York County jail on a $900,000 bond.

Rock Hill police responded Sunday to a call from a man who told officers another man hit him in the head with a pistol, according to arrest warrants and Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis. Anderson was charged with first-degree assault and battery for the attack with the gun on the neighbor, warrants state.

Police then received a search warrant for Anderson’s apartment in the 1100 block of Ebenezer Avenue Extension, warrants show. Officers found in the apartment Anderson’s 3-year-old daughter on a couch near a drum of ammunition that contained between 30 and 50 rounds, arrest warrants state.

Police found a gun on a bedside table, within access of the child; about 1.5 pounds of marijuana; and more than 300 doses of other drugs, including Oxycodone opioids, according to the warrants.

Police charged Anderson with felony unlawful neglect toward a child and 12 drug charges that include allegations of distribution near a school, according to warrants and York County jail records.

Anderson had been free on bail from eight drug and weapons charges stemming from arrests in 2020 and 2021, South Carolina court records show. Those charges remain pending in court, records show.

The child was placed in the care of family members, Chavis said.