Rock Hill man on sex offender registry charged with attack on child, officials say

A man on South Carolina’s sex offender registry because of previous convictions has been charged with an assault on a child in Rock Hill, according to police and court records.

Samuel David Ludlam, 42, was arrested by Rock Hill Police Department detectives and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor under age 11, according to York County jail records and Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

A report was made in March about allegations going back as far as 2016, Chavis said. Rock Hill police then investigated, Chavis said.

Chavis and York County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert confirmed that Ludlam is on the South Carolina sex offender registry that is maintained by the sheriff’s Office.

Ludlam is required under South Carolina law to be on the state sex offender registry because of two convictions from 2001, the registry’s public records show. The registry, which has a public Web site that lists offenders and their addresses and convictions, is operated by the State Law Enforcement Division. Convicted sex offenders are required to register with sheriffs in their county of residence in South Carolina under state law.

A conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor carries a potential sentence of 25 years in prison, South Carolina law shows.

Ludlam was denied bail after his arrest in an initial court appearance in Rock Hill Municipal Court and remains at the York County jail pending trial.