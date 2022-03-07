Rock Hill man shot early Sunday, suspect flees then crashes car, police say

A suspect fleeing a shooting incident crashed the car Sunday in Rock Hill and left several people hurt, officials said.

The incident happened after 4 a.m. when officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot and was on the ground along Marshall Street, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said in a written news release.

The area is south of Main Street and Black Street near downtown Rock Hill.

The shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries, Chavis said in the release.

Crash after shooting

Rock Hill officers saw a Black Audi fleeing from Marshall Street onto Walnut Street after the shooting, Chavis said in the release.

Officers pursued the Audi. The Audi hit a parked car which then struck a third car behind it, Chavis said. The third car had two people inside and a man standing nearby, Chavis said.

The man standing by the third car was hurt and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. That man has not been identified.

Two people in the third car also were taken to a hospital for examination. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

The driver of the Audi was thrown from the vehicle in the collision, Chavis said. A passenger in the Audi also was hurt, Chavis said.

The shooting and subsequent crashes remain under investigation by Rock Hill police and the S.C. Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was called by Rock Hill police to do an independent investigation because Rock Hill officers were pursuing suspects at the time of the collision, Chavis said Monday.

Warrants issued, not yet served

Police said in their statement that the driver of the Audi was Chandler Ward, 20, of Rock Hill.

Ward is hospitalized at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries from the crash, police said.

Rock Hill officers have warrants charging Ward with attempted murder, second-degree assault by a mob, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the police release said.

The passenger in the Audi, Daryl Trabucco, 28, also was hospitalized. Police have warrants charging him with second-degree assault by a mob. According to the police release, Trabucco was allegedly involved in a fight with the shooting victim.

The arrest warrants are expected to be served to Ward and Trabucco when they are released from medical treatment, Chavis said.

The police release says Ward was the alleged shooter of the man found on Marshall Street. The shooting victim had been beaten, Chavis said in the release.