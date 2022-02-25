Rock Hill man testifies he was victim in drug deal related to SC rapper 18veno death

A former Rock Hill high school basketball star charged with murder in the shooting death of a South Carolina rapper testified Friday that he was robbed and shot during the killing.

But he also admitted that he repeatedly lied to police because it happened during a drug deal.

Christopher LaMont McCollough admitted under cross-examination from prosecutors that he did not call 911 or police despite being shot to avoid being arrested and connected to the death of Paul Harts, 19.

McCollough, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the trial that started Tuesday in York County court.

Prosecutors said Harts was the target of a drug deal robbery by McCollough on Jan. 23, 2021, in York County.

McCollough’s lawyer, Monier Abusaft, continued to hammer in the case that Harts was selling drugs and was a rapper whose videos and social media history showed guns, drugs and a propensity to violence. Harts was known as 18veno.

Defendant testifies

McCollough has a right to remain silent but testified Friday. He said he was a former basketball player at Northwestern High School where he was team captain in his senior year and was recruited to possibly play college sports.

McCollough said at the time of the incident, he and his friends spent time smoking marijuana and playing video games.

“I smoke it on a regular basis, morning time, evening, every day,” McCollough said. “I do this all the time.”

McCollough said he needed marijuana on Jan. 23, 2021, but his regular connection for drugs was unavailable. He found another person through Snapchat social media selling marijuana. Drug deals are regularly set up through social media, McCollough testified. Marijuana is illegal in South Carolina.

“I saw somebody named Veno who had a weed strain I love called Cherry Pie,” McCollough said.

McCollough said he did not know Harts before that day.

Veno told McCollough through social media he only sold large quantities of marijuana of up to a pound or more, McCollough said. McCollough said he met Veno outside a Rock Hill home.

Story continues

When Harts arrived by car, McCollough said he got in the back seat behind Harts in the driver’s seat. Harts introduced himself as Veno.

Another person was with Harts, Khalil Robinson, in the passenger seat.

McCollough said he had handed $900 to Robinson for the bag of marijuana.

Harts wanted $250 more and McCollough said as he was pulling more money out of his pocket, Harts and Robinson both pointed guns at him.

“I look up and I see two guns in my face,” McCollough said.

Robinson then got out of the car and dropped his gun on the ground, McCollough said.

As Harts was looking at Robinson, McCollough said he grabbed Harts’ wrist and disarmed him.

“Me and him were tussling,” McCollough said. Then Robinson fired a gun, McCollough testified.

McCollough said he tried to grab Robinson and was shot in the arm, then heard multiple shots. McCollough said he ran and told family members that people had tried to rob him.

McCollough said he didn’t call 911 or police out of fear because it happened during a drug deal. He went to a Columbia hospital to hide his injury from police. McCollough lied to police by claiming he was the victim of a robbery in Chester when no such robbery happened.

“I should have just told the truth from the start,” McCollough said.

Prosecutors: McCollough lied to avoid police

Prosecutor Chris Epting grilled McCollough about his lies to police that started the night of the shooting and months after he was arrested for Harts’ death.

“You were shot but you didn’t call 911 for medical help?” Epting asked. “Paramedics generally don’t arrest people, do they?”

Robinson drover Harts to a Rock Hill hospital where he died, testimony showed. McCollough was taken to Columbia to a hospital to avoid police connection, Epting said.

McCollough said he lied to everyone for so long because he was buying drugs and breaking the law.

“I lied to protect myself,” McCollough said.

Evidence shows Harts was shot in the head and neck by two different guns.

McCollough said he did not know Harts had been shot in the fracas when he fled the car after being shot himself.

Co-defendant testifies

Robinson, a friend of Harts, is charged with manslaughter in Harts’ death. He was not on trial this week but testified Thursday as a witness.

Robinson said McCollough held a gun to his head from the back seat before a fight over guns led to Harts being shot, including a bullet from Robinson’s gun.

Robinson admitted he shot one of the guns, but the gun fell out of the car afterward and was never recovered.

The victim’s videos

Abusaft asked Robinson about what is on 18veno videos.

“Money, guns, weed,” Robinson said. “Gang signs, guns and stuff.”

The videos were not played in court.

The trial had not finished Friday afternoon and is expected to last as long as into next week.