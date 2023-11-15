Rock Hill mother gets 30 years for killing disabled daughter

A Rock Hill mother was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the death of her disabled daughter, our partners at the Rock Hill Herald reported.

On Tuesday, a jury found Jackleen Mullen guilty of homicide by child abuse for the death of her four-year-old daughter, India Martin, in May of 2020.

Prosecutors say Mullen killed her daughter and hid her body in a dresser drawer.

Mullen will have to serve at least 22 years before she is eligible for release.