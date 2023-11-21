Rock Hill officers shoot bank robbery suspect in hand, recover stolen money, police say

Rock Hill Police on Monday night shot an alleged bank robbery suspect in the hand, and said in a news release the man showed a gun.

No officers were injured, according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The shooting happened in a commercial area close to the intersection of Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road, the statement from the Rock Hill Police Department said. The shooting came after an armed robbery around 6 p.m. at PNC Bank located nearby on India Hook Road, the police statement said.

The person police said was the suspect has not been identified by Rock Hill or South Carolina police investigating the shooting.

The alleged suspect used a gun during the bank robbery then fled with money, Rock Hill police said in a statement.

After the bank robbery, responding officers saw a person matching the suspect’s description on a bicycle south of the bank near the Millwood shopping center on Herlong Avenue, police said in the written statement.

“As officers attempted to stop the male, he got off the bicycle presenting a black handgun,” the statement said. “Officers fired their service weapons, striking the male in the hand. The male dropped the handgun and fell to the ground.”

Police recovered a handgun and money from the bank robbery after the suspect was wounded, according to Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis and the police statement.

The suspect was taken to nearby Piedmont Medical Center for treatment then released to police custody, Chavis said.

Investigation into the shooting, robbery

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating because of the officer involved shooting, Rock Hill police said. SLED has not released any information about the case.

The police department professional standards unit is also conducting an internal review.