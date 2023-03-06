Rock Hill PD: Man in critical condition after stabbing on bus; suspect arrested

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed on a city bus Friday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities responded to the Piedmont Medical Center after the man was rushed into surgery for stab wounds to his abdomen.

Police learned the person suspected of stabbing the victim was last seen walking in the area after leaving the bus. William Agurs, 70, was later found on Frank Gaston Boulevard and taken into custody. He was charged with assault and battery.

Agurs had the knife police believe was used during the incident. Agurs also had visible blood on his clothing and hands.

Witnesses confirmed the stabbing happened on the bus and said it seemed to be unprovoked. They also said the two may have argued earlier, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

