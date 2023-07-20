Rock Hill PD reviewing Aaliyah Bell case after suspected serial killer’s arrest

Detectives with the Rock Hill Police Department are reviewing the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell to see if there’s any connection to a suspected serial killer who owned property in Chester.

A spokesperson for RHPD said investigators have been “reviewing any information to see if there is a correlation between the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell and Rex Heuermann.”

Bell was 18 when she vanished in 2014 near Chester. Her disappearance was also reported near an area where Heuermann bought a plot of land.

The police department said Thursday, “So far there is no indication that leads us to identify Heuermann as a suspect in this case.”

Back in 2014, police told Channel 9 that Bell was last seen walking with a friend near Chestnut Street just before Thanksgiving. Bell left her cell phone behind and didn’t pack anything before she disappeared.

RHPD said it’s continuing to investigate Bell’s disappearance and following up on leads.

