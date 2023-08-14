Rock Hill Police investsigating death outside Paces River Apartments

Numerous police officers are investigating a death outside the Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene said he saw police removing a body from one of the apartments.

Rock Hill Police Department are processing the scene on Paces River Road just off I-77 and Celanese Road.

A cause of death has not been determined or released yet.

Rock Hill PD has told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that it does not seem like foul play was involved.

Channel 9 is working to get more information and will update this story as soon as more is known.

