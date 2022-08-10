Rock Hill Police: Man disarmed, beaten with his own rifle in fight with ex-girlfriend’s lover

Police in Rock Hill say a suspect accused of attempted murder ended up in the hospital when another man disarmed him and beat him with his own rifle. Now, both men are facing criminal charges for the fight.

The Rock Hill Police Department says Joshua Minton, 39, forced his way into an apartment to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend Tuesday night. Officers got to the apartment on Lucas Street and found a pistol and a pistol magazine outside before finding Minton standing in the living room covered in blood.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit determined Minton went to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, William Robinson. Minton had a rifle on his back, and he pulled out a pistol inside the apartment. At that point, the two men got into a fight.

Police say Robinson, 41, overpowered Minton, disarmed him, and then “started violently assaulting Minton with his fists and the blunt end of the rifle.”

Robinson attempted to shoot Minton with the rifle but the gun did not fire. He then fled the scene. Police said he was later located and arrested shortly after the events.

Robinson was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and taken to the Rock Hill Jail, police confirmed.

Minton has warrants for Attempted Murder, Burglary, Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon. He’ll be arrested upon his release from the hospital, police say.

