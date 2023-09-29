Rock Hill police officer terminated; charges filed in child pornography case

A Rock Hill Police Department officer has been terminated and criminally charged in connection with a South Carolina case involving allegations of Internet child pornography, according to a written statement issued Friday morning by that department.

The statement did not say which law enforcement agency made the charges. The statement also did not not say what the charges are.

The statement identified the person who was terminated and charged as officer Daniel Shealy.

Rock Hill police and Chief Chris Watts were told about the investigation around 1 p.m. Thursday, the statement said. Shealy was criminally charged at the Moss Justice Center in York later Thursday. The York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Detention Center are at the Moss Justice Center.

The investigation was done by the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Rock Hill police said in the statement. The task force is made up of law enforcement agencies statewide, including the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the complete statement issued by The Rock Hill Police Department:

“On September 28, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force informed the Rock Hill Police Department they were investigating allegations that Officer Daniel Shealy possessed and distributed images of child pornography over the internet. The ICAC Task Force Officers briefed Chief Watts regarding the allegations which led to an Internal Investigation and the immediate suspension of Shealy.

The ICAC Task Force Officers met with Shealy at Rock Hill Law Center to discuss the investigation. Shealy was then transported to the Moss Justice Center where the investigation continued resulting in criminal charges. The Internal Investigation led to the termination of Shealy. There is no indication any of the allegations occurred while Shealy was on duty.

Shealy was hired by the Rock Hill Police Department in January of 2011.”

Efforts to reach the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, which prosecutes ICAC cases, were unsuccessful Friday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.