Rock Hill police search for answers in homicide of 20-year-old woman one year ago

Rock Hill police held a press conference Monday asking the public for help finding answers in the homicide of a young woman one year ago.

Alexis Massey of Rock Hill was just 20 years old on May 10,2021 when she was shot and killed on Hagins Street.

The 2019 graduate from South Point High School was a Rock Hill native. At the time of the shooting, she had just relocated to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she owned a hair studio called Blessed by Lexxx.

Massey returned to Rock Hill that weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day. She was attending a get-together when several gunshots were fired. Alexis was hit during the chaos.

“What you have taken away from us is our joy of supporting and watching a successful Black woman prosper into a woman that she needed and wanted to be. Our sunflower,” Victoria said.

Victoria went on to explain how that day changed her family’s life, taking a toll mentally and physically.

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said critical evidence has been collected in the case but the suspect is still out there.

“Massey was an innocent bystander killed by senseless gun fire. She was shot while doing nothing more than talking to a friend,” said Watts.

Police announced they have created the Alexis Massey Task Force made up of local and state agencies to help catch the person responsible for Massey’s death.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

Investigators specifically are looking for any information on a black 2010 to 2014 Nissan versa car that could have been involved in the shooting.

“My sister didn’t deserve that,” her sister Keisha said. “I know that people out here know what happened, so I pray that people will call the number, what if this was your sister, your aunt.”

Rock City councilmen Perry Sutton and Derrick Lindsay came to support the Massey family at the press conference. Lindsay said he knows the family and said it is hard to believe a crime of this nature happened in the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alexis Massey Task Force hotline at 803-329-5596.

