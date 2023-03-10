Rock Hill police search for missing 27-year-old man
Jeremy Van Tran, 27, was last seen on Jan. 28 near WillowBrook Avenue in Rock Hill, police said.
Tran is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Please call the police if you know where Tran is.
MISSING PERSON: The Rock Hill Police Department is trying to locate Jeremy Van Tran who has been missing since 1/28/2023. If you have any information, please call 803-329-7293 or 803-325-2554. pic.twitter.com/6utZG52Hh4
— Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) February 22, 2023