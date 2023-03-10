Rock Hill police search for missing 27-year-old man

WSOCTV.com News Staff

Jeremy Van Tran, 27, was last seen on Jan. 28 near WillowBrook Avenue in Rock Hill, police said.

ALSO READ: Rock Hill teacher earns grant to fund new student program

Tran is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Please call the police if you know where Tran is.

Recommended Stories