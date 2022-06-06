Rock Hill SC home hit by bullets when shots fired from car, police say

A home was hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Rock Hill, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Robbie Lane, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The street is in the Southland Park neighborhood of southern Rock Hill off S.C. 901.

A gray sedan pulled up near two homes and shots were fired toward the two houses, police said in a written news release.

Several adults were on the porch of one of the houses when the shots were fired. No one was hurt, Chavis told The Herald.

Responding officers found damage to one of the houses and shell casings were recovered, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to other shooting incidents in the city in recent weeks, Chavis said.

