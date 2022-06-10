Rock Hill shooting leaves two injured after argument ends in gunfight, police say

Two men were hurt early Friday morning in a shooting in Rock Hill, police said.

A suspect went to another man’s apartment and shot the victim, Rock Hill Police Department officials said in a written news release. The 21-year-old man identified by police as the victim returned fire after being shot, and has not been charged, Rock Hill police spokesman Lt. Michael Chavis said Friday.

The suspect, identified as Tavaris Lavan McMillan, 33, was shot in the chest and leg by the victim, according to the written release. Police have pending arrest warrants against McMillan, charging him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime, the statement said.

McMillan was found wounded in the street outside the apartment on Cypress Point Drive around 12:15 a.m. Friday, police said in the statement. McMillan is hospitalized with injuries to the chest and leg, officers said.

McMillan was in critical condition Friday at a hospital, police said in the statement.

The man officers said was the victim has not been identified by police. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The two men involved are known to each other, police spokesman Chavis said Friday. The specifics of the relationship and alleged motive for the shooting remain under investigation, Chavis said.