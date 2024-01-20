Rock Hill sisters granted bond for mother’s death whose body has ‘chronic open wound’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Rock Hill sisters are home after a judge granted a $40,000 bond in the death investigation of their 99-year-old mother, Martha Rutledge.

The sisters, 68-year-old Martha Carroll Rutledge and 73-year-old Nancy Rutledge, were charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable person resulting in death. They turned themselves in early Friday morning.

Their bond hearing was set for 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say at around 10 p.m. Aug. 14, 2023, officers responded to their home on Greenwood Lane about a death investigation. When officers arrived on scene, emergency personnel tried several times to revive the 99-year-old victim but were unsuccessful.

Martha Rutledge lived with her two adult children who were established as her primary caregivers, investigators say. Authorities say they found her body to be extremely emaciated.

Authorities say once the coroner turned over Martha’s body for further investigation, the smell of decomposition was overpowering to the point where the deputy coroner and police officers were horrified at the condition of the victim.

Testimony revealed multiple leaking bedsores and deep and discolored wounds all over the victim’s body that appeared to be in various stages of decomposition.

“Upon further inspection, it appeared that Rutledge’s hip bones were partially exposed and protruding through her skin,” said the detective on the case.

The Rock Hill home where Martha Rutledge lived with her daughters.

The detective said Martha was bedridden after a series of falls between December 2022, March 2023, and July 2023. After the falls, she reportedly sustained an injury to her backside described by her daughter as “a chronic open wound.”

Authorities say the sisters repeatedly neglected to provide medical aid, such as doctors’ care or the hospital for Martha’s injury.

According to the autopsy report, Martha Rutledge died of growing infections due bedsores. She had not seen a medical doctor for at least 10 years.

Investigators also told the judge there were no prescription medications under the Martha’s name inside the home. She only weighed 74 pounds at the time of her death.

“However, the toxicology reports from the victim showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .105 and tested positive for Delta 9 THC. Due to the state of the victim’s condition on the date of her death, it is highly unlikely the victim was consuming alcohol or THC marijuana on her own,” the detective said.

Victims’ advocates shared their concerns that the sisters would flee to Florida with their family. They asked the judge to make them wear a body monitoring system until their court date and bar them from taking care of another elderly person.

At Friday’s court appearance, two people, along with Ann Rutledge, the youngest of the siblings, pleaded with the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Ann says her mother was a beautiful person. She says her mother never wanted to leave the home or have any guests.

“I have lots of friends and family and associates here that know us and know that my sisters and I have never had any ill will towards our parents,” she said. “My mother was very adamant about not leaving her house. She didn’t want anybody in her house, and she raised Holy Cain when there was someone in there. And we have done everything in our power to make her comfortable and give her a long life. The only thing I regret is that she didn’t make it to 100 because she wanted to.”

Ann told the judge the family threw their mother a birthday party in March to celebrate her 99th birthday. She says several people came over and saw her mother.

“As far as I’m concerned, everybody took care of my mother to the best of their ability and did her no harm,” she said.

Martha’s attorney noted that the death certificate says the manner of death was undetermined.

Both defendants were given a $40,000 surety bond. Their initial court date on this charge has been set for March 4.

