Rock Hill woman, 75, died from neglect, police say. Her daughter has been charged.

A Rock Hill woman has been charged in the death of her 75-year-old mother, who was left bedridden without care for months, according to police and court documents.

Mary Elizabeth Stone, 47, was arrested late Friday for abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult causing death, according to Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The victim’s name has not been officially released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Stone’s mother died from sepsis on Nov. 27 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, according to police and court documents. Sepsis occurs when one infection causes a chain of other infections throughout the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The mother had been found alive but unresponsive days earlier at a home on Jefferson Avenue in Rock Hill in conditions that were “deplorable” and “unlivable,” according to police.

The victim had been bedridden without care for up to a year, police and court documents said.

Detectives found Mary Stone to be her mother’s sole caregiver, police said.

A conviction for abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death carries a potential punishment of up to 30 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Stone was denied bail in a court hearing late Friday and remains in the York County jail.