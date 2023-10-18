Rock Hill woman charged with leaving the scene days after pedestrian hurt in crash

A Rock Hill woman has been charged after a pedestrian was struck and hurt in a collision earlier this month on Celanese Road near Interstate 77, police said.

Leticia Galicia Raymundo, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene resulting in great bodily injury, and no driver’s license, according to a written statement from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The person hurt in the Oct. 7 crash remains hospitalized in stable condition, officials said Wednesday.

The identity of the victim who was struck has not been released.

Car found, then driver identified

The case had been under investigation since the crash. Police said in statements released to the public they were looking for a Dodge Charger that may have been involved.

Rock Hill police identified the possible vehicle Monday during a traffic stop, Lt. Michael Chavis said on Wednesday.

Raymundo was later identified as allegedly being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision on Oct. 7 and taken into custody Tuesday, according to police.

What happens now?

The leaving the scene charge against Raymundo is a felony that carries a potential punishment of 30 days up to 10 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Raymundo remains in custody pending an initial appearance in Rock Hill Municipal Court, officials said.