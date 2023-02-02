Rock Hill woman sentenced for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring

A Rock Hill woman will spend time behind bars for involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring.

Investigators in York County said 51-year-old Patricia Hemphill was part of a drug trafficking operation that moved about 225 packages of drugs from California to Rock Hill and the Charlotte area in just a year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Hemphill will spend the next three years in jail.

