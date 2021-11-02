Rock Out Hunger starts today

MarketWatch

Mortgage rates still remain near record lows — some 15-year rates are near 2% and some 30-year rates are below 3%, as you can see here — but many potential buyers, worried about the recent rise of home prices, aren’t sure if they should dip their toes into the housing market. Indeed, the latest Zillow market report released in October notes a slight softening in for-sale markets, with monthly home value appreciation slowing for the first time since January.