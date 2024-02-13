Rock Island police officers receive service awards

Brian Weckerly
Rock Island police officers received awards for their service in the community.

Police Chief Richard Landi and Mayor Mike Thoms presented the following awards to officers:

  • Officer Ryan Barnett – Life Saving Award

Officer Ryan Barnett (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Field Training Officer Eugenio Barrera – Certificate of Recognition

Officer Eugenio Barrera (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Matthew Bundy – Crash Reconstruction Specialist

Officer Matthew Bundy (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Brian Manecke – Certificate of Recognition

Officer Brian Manecke (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Drake Schroeder – Distinguished Service Bar

Officer Drake Schroeder (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Brett Taylor – Distinguished Service Bar

Officer Brett Taylor (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Brian Thompson – Certificate of Recognition

Officer Brian Thompson (Rock Island Police Department)
  • Officer Jacklyn Young – Crash Reconstruction Specialist

Officer Jacklyn Young (Rock Island Police Department)
Awards were presented during the Rock Island City Council meeting, and a total of eight officers were honored.

