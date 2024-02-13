Rock Island police officers receive service awards
Rock Island police officers received awards for their service in the community.
Police Chief Richard Landi and Mayor Mike Thoms presented the following awards to officers:
Officer Ryan Barnett – Life Saving Award
Field Training Officer Eugenio Barrera – Certificate of Recognition
Officer Matthew Bundy – Crash Reconstruction Specialist
Officer Brian Manecke – Certificate of Recognition
Officer Drake Schroeder – Distinguished Service Bar
Officer Brett Taylor – Distinguished Service Bar
Officer Brian Thompson – Certificate of Recognition
Officer Jacklyn Young – Crash Reconstruction Specialist
Awards were presented during the Rock Island City Council meeting, and a total of eight officers were honored.
