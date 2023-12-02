Rock Island rolls to a big win 87-35 over Galesburg

TechCrunch

Bluesky, the startup aiming to build a decentralized social network to take on Twitter/X, says it has begun deploying new safety tooling to help moderate content on the network through automation. Although still in private beta, the company has already made headlines for issues around content moderation in recent months after it initially didn't ban a member making death threats, and later didn't catch that some people were creating accounts with racial slurs in their usernames. Now, the company says through a post from the Bluesky Safety account that it's launching "more advanced automated tooling" designed to flag content that violates its Community Guidelines.